McCULLOUGH RACHEL SHARON
In loving memory of my darling daughter Rachel.
Called Home 4th March 2018.
My heart is broken, nothing will ever be the same
and I miss you so much.
You were beautiful, bright, kind and full of fun
and simply everything to us.
For now, I can only hold you tightly within my heart
and there you will remain.
Until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again.
Loved more than anything and remembered always
by your Mum xoxox "AGAPE"
Published in Portadown Times on Mar. 1, 2019
