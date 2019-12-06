Home

CASSELLS James (Jim). Passed away peacefully 25th November 2019 in Toronto Canada. Loving husband of Joy, devoted father of Brad and Wendy, much loved grandfather of Lindsay and Meghan and pre-deceased by his dear grandson Nathan (all in Canada). Dearly beloved brother of his late sisters, Phoebe (Robinson) and Martie. Will be deeply missed by his sorrowing niece Ruth, nephews Tom, David and Andrew, cousins Margaret and Melda and the wider family circle in Northern Ireland and Great Britain. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday 7th December at Pine Hills Cemetery in Toronto.
