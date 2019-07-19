|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Frances Violet
The Cunningham Family would like to thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. To all those who called at the home, sent letters and cards of sympathy, attended the funeral or helped in any way. Special thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses in Craigavon Area Hospital for their care, to Canon Terence Cadden who conducted the funeral service and to all those from Seagoe Parish Church who served refreshments after the service. Thanks also to Poots Funeral Directors for the efficient handling of the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all in grateful appreciation.
Published in Portadown Times on July 19, 2019