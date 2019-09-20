Resources More Obituaries for DER VAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DER SLUIJS Mary VAN

The husband, son, daughter and family circle of the late Mary Winifred (Winnie) Van Der Sluijs wish to thank all of those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all those friends, relatives and neighbours who attended the funeral service, sent cards, gave donations or helped in any way. Special thanks to the staff of Rosemount Care Home, to Reverend Lucy Burden for conducting the funeral service, the Organist and also members of St. Mark's Parish Church for providing refreshments after the funeral. Thanks also to Joseph Poots & Son for the caring and professional handling of the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.

