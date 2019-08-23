Resources More Obituaries for Aubrey WILSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Aubrey WILSON

The wife, son and family of the late Aubrey Wilson wish to thank all our relatives, friends and neighbours who helped and supported us during our recent sad bereavement. To all those who called at our home, sent cards and made donations in lieu of flowers. Special thanks to Edwin McCambley for his kindness and support and conducting the funeral service. Special thanks also to Milne Funeral Services for the professional and caring manner in which funeral arrangements were carried out. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Portadown Times on Aug. 23, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices