Resources More Obituaries for Anna BLACK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna BLACK

Notice BLACK

Passed away peacefully on

28th February 2019

in her 102nd year

The Son, Daughter and family circle of the late Anna Elizabeth Black wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement, those who called at the home, brought gifts, cards, letters, telephoned, attended the funeral, and helped in so many ways. A special thanks to the Doctors and Staff in St Mary's Hospital, Castleblayney and in the Louth Hospital, Dundalk for their exceptional care and kindness to Anna. We wish to thank Mr T W Wright, Mr J Preston and Mr A Redpath for conducting the funeral service. Grateful thanks to K G Cheevers & Son for the dignified and caring manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.

Gilford, Castleblayney and Tandragee. Published in Portadown Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices