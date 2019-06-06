|
(formerly Hale) Passed away in hospital on May 29th 2019 aged 74 years. Dear wife of the late Bryan and Geoff and a dearly loved mum, mother in law, nana and sister. Service to take place at Hightown Parish Church on Friday, June 14th at 10.15am. followed by interment at Whitwood Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton and Son, Glass Houghton, Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
