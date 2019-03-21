|
|
|
Woodall (née Sampson)
Winifred Margaret
(Winnie) Passed away suddenly at home after a long illness on the
24th of February 2019 aged 76.
Loving wife of John, Mam to
Shaun and Dale, daughter to
the late Percy and Sarah,
Sister to the late Edith,
Cynthia and William (Bill) and a loving auntie and grandma.
Bore her long illness with dignity. God bless and may you rest in peace from your loving Family.
Funeral service to take place
on the 26th March 2019 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 11am.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
