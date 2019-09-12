|
|
|
Wilkinson William
(Bill) Suddenly but peacefully with
his loving family beside him on
Tuesday 3rd September 2019
aged 82 of Featherstone.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
loving dad of Jane, Denise,
David and Sharon, treasured grandad and great grandad and a dear brother of Rita and Alan.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 27th September 2019
at 1.30pm in Featherstone Methodist Church prior to committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Everybody is welcome for refreshments after the service
at Green Lane WMC.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019