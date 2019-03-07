|
|
|
PICKARD William Ian Ian and Mandy would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service for Ian and for kind messages of sympathy, cards and generous donations for the Prince of Wales Hospice totalling £500.00p, received on their sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to Stuart Paterson for the lovely service and to Dean and Sally at The Robin Hood for their kind hospitality. Special thanks to Alison and all at C. E. Ashton & Son Funeral Directors for their caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More