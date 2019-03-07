Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Pickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Pickard

Notice

William Pickard Notice
PICKARD William Ian Ian and Mandy would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service for Ian and for kind messages of sympathy, cards and generous donations for the Prince of Wales Hospice totalling £500.00p, received on their sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to Stuart Paterson for the lovely service and to Dean and Sally at The Robin Hood for their kind hospitality. Special thanks to Alison and all at C. E. Ashton & Son Funeral Directors for their caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.