PICKARD William Ian Of Ackworth and formerly of Purston, passed away peacefully in the Prince of Wales Hospice on February 15th 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved dad of Ian and Mandy and very dear father-in-law of Lynn and Richard. Loving grandad of Luke and wife Bridie, Tara and partner Danny and great-grandad of Patrick. Much loved brother of Sheila and Susan, also loved and will be sadly missed by Christine. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, February 28th at
10.20 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left
in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
