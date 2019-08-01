|
CHESTER William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2019, aged 85.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara and dearly loved dad to Debbie and father in law to Peter. A much loved grandad and great grandad, much loved friend and partner Deborah.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 11am.
Will family and friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers o only please, donations will be gratefully received for
The Stroke Association.
Everyone welcome to join the family for refreshments at
The Kings Cross Hotel.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019