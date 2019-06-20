|
BRYANT WILLIAM
(Big Bill) Former Castleford RLFC, Yorkshire and International Rugby Player, passed away on June 9th 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved father of Mark and loved brother of Eddy and Lynn, also loved and will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends and now reunited with his beloved partner Doreen. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Monday, July 1st at 11.00 am followed by private burial.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between Macmillan Nurses and Castleford Tigers Trust and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
