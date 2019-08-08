|
|
|
Bennison William
(Billy) of Pontefract aged 70 years,
former plant operator, died peacefully in hospital with his
loving family at his side on
Tuesday 30th July 2019.
The devoted dad of John and Julie, dear father-in-law of Carl, very dear friend and partner of Kitty and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many people.
A service to celebrate Billy's life will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 19th August at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Diabetes UK may be left in the donation box situated outside the crematorium exit doors.
Following the service refreshments will be served at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries to RJ Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019