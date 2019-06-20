|
|
|
FREDERICKSON Wilf Sadly passed away on
Friday 7th June at home, aged 84 years, surrounded
by his loving family.
Beloved husband of
the late June Frederickson. Devoted dad of Susan, Sandra, Lynne and Ian,
grandad to 6 grandsons
and 1 granddaughter, great grandad to 2 great grandsons, brother to Mary, Marion and John. Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 24th June, 3pm at Pontefract Crematorium
and then to follow at Angling Club, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
The Prince of Wales Hospice,
a collection box will be provided at the service and the club.
Enquiries to Pontefract Funeralcare, Salters Row,
The Wool Market,
Pontefract WF8 1AZ.
Tel 01977 703222
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
