POLLITT Wayne Treasured memories
June 12, 2009, of the most precious Husband and
dearly beloved Dad.
I shall do one thing in this life,
one thing certain, that is, love you and long for you and keep
wanting you 'til I die.
I love you with the breath,
smiles, tears, of all my life;
and, if God chooses,
I shall but love you
better after death.
You gave us many things in life Dad
Gifts both great and small
But most of all you gave us love
The greatest gift of all
Thank you Wayne, for filling our lives with joy and love.
Your ever-loving wife Mary, daughters Sarah and Anna xxx
All future birthday and anniversary remembrances for our wonderful Wayne, will be in the form of gifts and donations given in his name.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
