POLLITT Wayne Treasured memories

June 12, 2009, of the most precious Husband and

dearly beloved Dad.



I shall do one thing in this life,

one thing certain, that is, love you and long for you and keep

wanting you 'til I die.



I love you with the breath,

smiles, tears, of all my life;

and, if God chooses,

I shall but love you

better after death.

You gave us many things in life Dad

Gifts both great and small

But most of all you gave us love

The greatest gift of all

Thank you Wayne, for filling our lives with joy and love.



Your ever-loving wife Mary, daughters Sarah and Anna xxx



All future birthday and anniversary remembrances for our wonderful Wayne, will be in the form of gifts and donations given in his name. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019