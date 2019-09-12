|
Lawton Walter Of Pontefract, died unexpectedly on September 4th 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Evelyn, dearly loved dad of Dawn and John and loving and much loved grandad and great grandad of Lorna and Lillie, also very dear brother of Jean. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday September 26th at 11.00am. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be available at the crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son Funeral Directors, Tel:01977552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019