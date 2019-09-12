Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lawton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Lawton

Notice Condolences

Walter Lawton Notice
Lawton Walter Of Pontefract, died unexpectedly on September 4th 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Evelyn, dearly loved dad of Dawn and John and loving and much loved grandad and great grandad of Lorna and Lillie, also very dear brother of Jean. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday September 26th at 11.00am. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be available at the crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son Funeral Directors, Tel:01977552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.