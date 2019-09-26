|
CREWE Walter Leslie (Les) Of Methley.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the 14th September 2019,
aged 88 years. The much loved dad of Terry, Gary and Jonathan,
a dearly loved grandad and great grandad, also a dear father in law. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 30th September with service in St Oswald's Church, Methley at 12.30pm followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in memory of Les for the upkeep of the Church.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel: 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019