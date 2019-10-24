Home

Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Violet Butterfield Notice
BUTTERFIELD VIOLET CONSTANCE (Connie) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in Pontefract Infirmary, on the
11th October 2019 aged 95 years. The beloved wife of Allan,
a loved mam of Alan and Anne,
dear mam in law to Janet & Eric ,
a loving nan of Sarah & Andrew,
Paul & Amy and Tom & Holly,
a very special great gran of
Beth & Jordan, Ellie, Sophia,
Ozzie and Vinnie.
Will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 25th October,
with service at
Pontefract Crematorium
at 11-00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The .
The family invite all attending to join them afterwards for refreshments to The Roundhill WMC. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 24, 2019
