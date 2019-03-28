|
|
|
Watton Veronica
(Von) Of Altofts passed away
peacefully in Whinn Dale, Normanton on
Monday 25th March aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Sam,
cherished auntie and a much loved
sister, sister-in-law, great auntie,
great great auntie and friend to so many, Von will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th April at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Yorkshire Cancer Centre may be
left in the donation box outside
the crematorium exit doors.
All enquiries to R J Burgess
01924 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More