T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Vera Walters Notice
Walters (Bramley)
Vera Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving daughters Anne and Sue on Wednesday 6th February 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernie,
much loved mum of the late Lynne
and treasured grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service on Thursday
28th February 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donation will be gratefully received and shared between
Macmillan and RSPB.
Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family
at the Knotting Club, Hill Top.
For enquiries please call
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
