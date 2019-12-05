Home

T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Robinson Vera Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Thursday 14th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late George. Much loved mother of six sons and three daughters.
Devoted grandma, great grandma and friend.
Funeral service on Monday 9th December 2019 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 13.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Lifeboat Fund.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at
The Green Bowling Club.
For enquiries call T F Morritt
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
