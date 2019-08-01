|
|
|
STEELS Trevor Formerly of Allerton Bywater, died peacefully at home in Castleford on July 25th 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved and devoted husband of Joyce, dearly loved dad of Debra, Samantha and Jason and very dear father-in-law of Sam and Vicki,
also loving and much loved grandad of Fern, Hannah and Josh,
great-grandad of Lakeland and a loved brother. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, August 6th at 1.40 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium and the Roundhill Club, where everyone is welcome to join the family afterwards. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019