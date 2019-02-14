Resources More Obituaries for Tracey Chappell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tracey Chappell

Notice CHAPPELL Tracey Anne Carole, Jeff, Jason, Graham and family sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages, cards and flowers received. To Terry, June and Dean for being so kind and helpful, to all the staff and Tracey's friends at Townville Nursery

and Infant School, to

Lesley Blessington for her lovely tribute and service, Michelle's Flowers for beautiful floral tributes, the Magnet Hotel for refreshments. To Curtis, Elliott, Taylor and Kenzie's friends for being so thoughtful, thank you to Sarah and Chris McTigue for kind, caring and professional funeral arrangements. The money in lieu of flowers raised £583 in memory of our beautiful daughter, sleep well darling until we meet again, we will always love and miss you forever, all our love Mum, Dad, Jason, Graham and your precious children xxxx Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices