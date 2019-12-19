|
|
|
Portman Tony Of Methley, formerly of Airedale. Former Submariner and Scaffolder. Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, on the 14th December 2019 aged 75 years. The dearly loved husband of the late Mary Hales, a devoted dad to Kirsty, Alex, Kim & Kat, a much loved grandad of Jack, Chloe, and Lilla, a dear father in law to Phil and the late Gary also a dear brother of Stephen & Kathryn. Will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 9th January with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The MSA Trust. The family invite all attending to please join them after the service for refreshments to The Kingscroft Hotel. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019