HEPWORTH TOM Of Castleford, died in hospital on October 21st 2019 aged 87 years. Dear son of the late Annie and Tom Hepworth and loved brother of Robert (Bob), also a very dear uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday November 14th at 2.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for MacMillan Nurses and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton and Son, Glass Houghton, Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019