|
|
|
Smith Thomas (Tommy) Formerly of Hemsby Road, Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in Castleford Lodge Care Home,
with his loving daughters by his side, on the 4th November 2019,
aged 99 years.
The beloved husband of the late Irene, a devoted dad to Pat, Glenys and Lorraine, a special grandad to Stephen, Michael, Julie, Darren, Kieran & Donna also a dearly
loved great grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 18th November with
service in Castleford Parish Church at 12-30pm followed by a burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be gratefully received and divided between the
Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK.
The family invite all attending to join them after the service for refreshments to Castleford Bowling Club.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019