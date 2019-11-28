|
|
|
BRETHERTON Thomas Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 10th November, aged 84.
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service to take place at 12pm at All Saints' Church,
South Kirkby, on Friday 6th December, followed by the committal at
Hemsworth Cemetery.
Donations to the British Lung Foundation are welcome in
lieu of flowers.
Refreshments will be available after the committal at The South Kirkby Miners' Welfare Club.
All enquiries to Infinity Funeral Arrangements - South Elmsall - 0800 772 3735
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019