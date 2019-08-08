Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pontefract
Salters Row
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 1AZ
01977 703222
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
09:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Theodor Peterson Notice
PETERSON Theodor Died peacefully on August 3rd
at Carleton Court Care Home with his family by his side
aged 97 years.
Theodor will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday August 16th at 9.40am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support or
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to
Pontefract Funeralcare
Salters Row, The Wool Market, Pontefract WF8 1AZ
01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019
