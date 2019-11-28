|
|
|
WHITLEY SYLVIA Late of Pontefract, passed away in Harrogate Hospital on November 7th 2019 aged 94 years. Dear wife of the late Kenneth and a loving and much loved mum, grandma and great grandma. Service to take place on Monday 9th December at the Evangelical Church, Finkle Street, Pontefract at 11.00am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and will be divided between Church and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity. These may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors, Tel: 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019