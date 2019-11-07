Home

MORGAN Sylvia
(née Hoaksey) 'Known to all as Linda'
Peacefully, at the
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 30th October 2019. Linda, aged 86.
Beloved wife of Ian (snr)
and mum to Ian (jnr)
and the late Wendy,
will be sorely missed.
Funeral service to take place
at Dunfermline Crematorium on Friday, 15th November 2019,
at 11.30am.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Alzheimer's Scotland,
may be made at the end of
the service if so desired.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019
