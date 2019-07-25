Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Northcote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Northcote

Notice Condolences

Susan Northcote Notice
NORTHCOTE SUSAN ANN
(née Holding) Of Ackworth, passed away on June 28th 2019, aged 74 years. Dear wife of the late Michael and a dearly loved mother, grandma, sister, aunt and cousin. Service to take place at
St. Helen's Church, Burghwallis on Tuesday, July 30th at 11.45 am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Wakefield Hospice, may be kindly handed to family members, or left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.