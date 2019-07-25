|
NORTHCOTE SUSAN ANN
(née Holding) Of Ackworth, passed away on June 28th 2019, aged 74 years. Dear wife of the late Michael and a dearly loved mother, grandma, sister, aunt and cousin. Service to take place at
St. Helen's Church, Burghwallis on Tuesday, July 30th at 11.45 am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Wakefield Hospice, may be kindly handed to family members, or left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 25, 2019