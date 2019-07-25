|
|
|
Gossedge Susan & Paul Following the tragic death of
Susan and Paul on 28th June,
the funeral service will take place at St Cuthberts Church, Ackworth on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm,
to which friends are respectfully invited. This will be followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired, donations in lieu for Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided following the service.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 25, 2019