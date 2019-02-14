|
SMITH Stephen Peacefully on 11th February
in the Prince of Wales Hospice,
aged 64 years.
A much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
Stephen's funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to the Prince of Wales Hospice, for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
