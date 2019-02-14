|
|
|
LAW Stephen
(Seve) Sadly passed away in hospital,
with family around him,
on 30th January, aged 65.
Loving and much loved husband of Chris and greatly loved dad of Kirsty, son of the late Tom and Tess, brother to Mick, Jeff and Bob, brother in law, nephew,
uncle and cousin.
A good neighbour and
friend to many.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 21st February at 1.00 pm in St Andrews Church, Ferrybridge followed by burial in the cemetery. Refreshments will be provided at the Golden Lion in Ferrybridge
and family hope everyone
will join them there.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu for Macmillan would be appreciated.
A collection box will
be available in church.
Stephen will be sadly missed.
C.U. L8R MUSH. X. FBG
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
