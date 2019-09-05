Home

POWERED BY

Services
Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:15
All Saints Church
North Featherstone
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00
Featherstone Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Raybould
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Raybould

Notice Condolences

Stan Raybould Notice
Raybould Stan Peacefully with his loving family beside him on Thursday 22nd August 2019 aged 90
of Featherstone.
Much loved husband of Joan,
dearly loved dad of Gary and Peter and treasured grandad.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 12th September 2019
in All Saints Church, North Featherstone at 11.15am prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully
received for the Alzheimer's Society.
Everybody is welcome for
refreshments after the service
at Girnhill Lane WMC.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.