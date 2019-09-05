|
|
|
Raybould Stan Peacefully with his loving family beside him on Thursday 22nd August 2019 aged 90
of Featherstone.
Much loved husband of Joan,
dearly loved dad of Gary and Peter and treasured grandad.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 12th September 2019
in All Saints Church, North Featherstone at 11.15am prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully
received for the Alzheimer's Society.
Everybody is welcome for
refreshments after the service
at Girnhill Lane WMC.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019