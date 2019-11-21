|
Smith Shirley Avril
(née Greenfield) Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully on 8th November, 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Jayne, belated son Paul, and grandmother of Saskia, Augusta and Verity. Funeral service and a celebration of Shirley's life is to be held at Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate HG3 1DE on 3rd December 2019 at 1.40pm and all family and friends are invited. In lieu of floral tributes, donations will be gratefully received after the service on behalf of the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019