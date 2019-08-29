Home

Jennings Funeral Services
13 Racca Green
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF11 8AT
01977 677715
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:15
St Andrews Church
Ferrybridge
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00
Ferrybridge Cemetery
Shirley Foreman Notice
Foreman Shirley Passed away peacefully at
Dewsbury Hospital on
11th August 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Derek, cherished Mum, special
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Shirley will be missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Andrews Church in Ferrybridge on Wednesday 4th September
at 11:15AM followed by committal
at Ferrybridge Cemetery
at 12:00 noon. Flowers welcome
and donations to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019
