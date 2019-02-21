|
WATSON SHEILA
nee Rooke Of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with her loving family by her side on the 10th February 2019,
aged 85 years.
The devoted wife of Benjamin, a much loved mum of Lynne & Julie, a special grandma of Sam, also a dear mother in law of Wendy & Robert. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 25th February with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 3pm. Black attire not essential. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Normanton Spiritual Church.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
