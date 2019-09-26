|
|
|
Purchon Sarah Jennings
(Jenny)
(née Wilson) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Sunday 15th September 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of Clifford.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service on
Friday 11th October 2019
at Trinity Methodist Church, Castleford at 1:15pm prior to committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Trinity Methodist Church. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family
at Trinity Methodist Church Hall
for refreshments. For enquiries please contact TF Morritt on 01977553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019