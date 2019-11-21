|
|
|
SARA JANE
CRANSWICK Precious birthday memories of my
beloved daughter Jane, Wednesday 27th November.
Although we're not together
in the way we used to be,
we're connected by a thread of love that no one else can see.
The thread will go on forever Jane
because I love you so very much.
All our love Mum and Terry xxx
Memories of you Jane
lovingly kept, you were
too special to ever forget.
Your loving brother Dean and Chris and family xxx
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019