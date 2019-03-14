Resources More Obituaries for Sara Barker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sara Barker

Notice Barker Sara Jay, Anne, Boyce and family would like to thank everyone who attended Sara's funeral and for the cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy on the sad loss of a partner, daughter, sister, sister in law, auntie, god daughter and friend to many.



Grateful thanks to Father Clive and Father Hugh for the lovely up lifting service and to the staff at Hill top club for their hospitality.



Special thanks to Nikki and Kevin at Jennings funeral services for caring and professional funeral arrangements and to Michelles flowers for the beautiful floral tributes.



Thank you to everyone who donated for the homeless. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019