|
|
|
BARKER Sara Died peacefully in hospital on
17th February 2019, aged 42.
Much loved partner of Jason,
loving daughter of Anne and Boyce, cherished sister of Marc, Sonia, Claire, Adele, Carl, James, Andrew, Ashley, Laura and Astrid.
a dear sister in law and loving aunt
to her 27 nieces and nephews
and friend to many.
Sara will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at
St Botolph's Church, Knottingley
at 10:00AM, followed by committal at Knottingley cemetery at 11:00AM.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in lieu to
The Salvation army.
All enquiries may be sent to:
Jennings Funeral Services
on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More