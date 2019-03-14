Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Knottingley
22 Weeland Road
Knottingley, West Yorkshire WF11 8AH
01977 672 618
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Sally Austerberry Notice
Austerberry (née Benson)
Sally Ann Wendy
(Wendy) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the
2nd March after a short illness.
Devoted and loving Wife to
Ray (passed away in 2005),
Mum to Helen, Lynne and Neal,
Mum in law to Claire,
Mike and Neil, Grandma to
Luke, Abe, Geo, Ellie and Lily.
Will be sadly missed by everyone who shared her loving and caring life. The funeral Service will take place on 22nd March at 13:40
at Pontefract Crematorium,
no flowers please,
donations box on the day,
thanks to Sister Jo and
Staff on Ward 17.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
