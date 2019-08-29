Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Airedale Methodist Chapel Rooms
Roy Smith Notice
Smith Roy John Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital,
after a brave fight against illness
on the 6th August 2019,
aged 75 years.
The loving husband of Janet,
a much loved god father to Ashleigh
also a dear cousin of Trevor.
Will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Wednesday 4th September
with service at Pontefract
Crematorium at 10-20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be kindly received
in aid of Martin House Hospice.
Family invite all attending to
join them after the service for
refreshments to The Airedale
Methodist Chapel Rooms.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019
