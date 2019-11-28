|
|
|
SCOTT Roy John Passed away at home on
18th November 2019 aged 74 years. Beloved Husband of Gill, much loved Father to Tracy, Debbie and Mark. Father in Law, Grandfather
and a good friend.
Funeral service to be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 5th December at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
The Stroke Association and
Pancreatic Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019