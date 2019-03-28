|
PHILLIPS ROY Pat and family wish to thank everyone for cards, kind messages of sympathy and generous donations for Parkinson's UK Research, totalling £510.00p, received on their sad loss of a dearly loved husband, dad and grandad. Grateful thanks to Sue McEntegart for her lovely comforting service and to Charles E. Ashton & Son for being so kind and thoughtful, nothing was too much trouble and the funeral arrangements were everything we could have asked for.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
