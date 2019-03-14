|
PHILLIPS Roy Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully in hospital on March 2nd 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Pat, adored dad of Vicki and Craig and very dear father-in-law of Danny and Ginny, also much loved grandad of Poppy and Brodie and a well respected and dear friend to many. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, March 20th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Parkinson's UK, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Everyone welcome to join the family afterwards at Pontefract Squash Club. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel., 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
