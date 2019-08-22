|
|
|
Lilleyman Roy Passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday 6th August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband to the late Marlene, much loved dad,
father in law and
treasured grandad.
Funeral service on
Thursday 5th September 2019 at Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 12:15pm, followed by interment at Healdfield Cemetery, Castleford.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Townville Club, Townville. For enquiries please contact TF Morritt Funeral Services on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019