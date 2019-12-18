|
|
|
Hague Roy Of Castleford.
Former Player for Castleford R.L.F.C. Passed away peacefully in Dewsbury Hospital, after a long illness with his loving family by his side, on the 10th December 2019 aged 85 years.
The loving husband of Edna, a much loved dad to Debra & Adele, a doting grandad to Jade & Ella, also a dear father in law to Chris. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 9th January with service in Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 1.15pm followed by a burial in Castleford Cemetery.
After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments to
The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Alzheimer's Society. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 18, 2019